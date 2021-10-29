Lancashire Police plead caution following numerous reports of fallen trees blocking roads

Lancashire Police have received numerous reports of trees coming down and blocking roads due to the bad weather conditions across the county.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The affected areas include Preston, St Michael's, Eskbank and Skelmersdale, and police are asking people to take care when out on the roads.

A spokesperson for the police said they had received too many reports to provide a comprehensive list of blocked roads, however they did confirm that Hugh Barn Lane in New Longton and Tabley Lane in Higher Bartle were two of them.