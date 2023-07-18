The crash occurred at the roundabout next to the new Essar petrol station on the A583 at around 6.20am.

It is believed to be the first crash on the new M55 link road since it opened on July 3. No injuries were reported.

Police blocked off two lanes on approach the roundabout while the damaged car awaited recovery.

Police at the scene of the crash in Edith Rigby Way, Preston on Tuesday, July 18. (Photo by Patryk Kukawski)

A police spokesman said: “We were called to it at 6.22am but it looks like we’re still at the scene awaiting recovery.”