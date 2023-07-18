Lancashire Police called to first crash on new M55 link road in Preston
The crash occurred at the roundabout next to the new Essar petrol station on the A583 at around 6.20am.
It is believed to be the first crash on the new M55 link road since it opened on July 3. No injuries were reported.
Police blocked off two lanes on approach the roundabout while the damaged car awaited recovery.
A police spokesman said: “We were called to it at 6.22am but it looks like we’re still at the scene awaiting recovery.”
The new 50mph road links the A583 Blackpool Road and Riversway with the new junction – the ‘missing’ junction 2 – on the M55.