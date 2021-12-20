Lancashire motorway to close for a weekend

Drivers in Lancashire are being warned a Lancashire motorway its to be closed in the new year.

The M55 will close in both directions to allow a footbridge to be removed as part of the big Preston Western Distributor Road project.

The closure will take place from 8pm on Friday, January 21 until 6am on Monday, January 24 between junction 1 at Broughton and junction 3 at Kirkham

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New junction 2 of M55 with a bridge over the motorway connecting the eastbound entry and exit slip roads to the new Preston Western Distributor Road

Brian Smith, senior project manager for National Highways, said: “The new motorway junction is a vital component of the PWDR project, supporting the local economy and relieving congestion at other junctions along the motorway.

“We’ve been working closely with the county council and Costain to keep drivers on the move along the M55 during the junction build but next month’s carriageway closure is needed to ensure the bridge can be removed safely.”

The motorway closure will be subject to a final weather check and a clearly-signed diversion will be in place throughout the weekend.

Drivers heading westbound will need to take the southbound A6 Garstang Road from junction 1, joining the westbound A5085 and A583 Blackpool Road and A583 Kirkham Bypass before heading northbound up the A585 Fleetwood Road to re-join the M55 at junction 3.

Footbridge just east of the new junction 2 on the M55 is being demolished in the New Year weekend motorway closure

Drivers heading eastbound away from Blackpool will use the same route.

Over the weekend, M6 to M55 access will only be available from the northbound M6. With the southbound M6 to M55 link road closed drivers on the southbound M6 seeking to join the M55 to get to junction 1 and or join the diversion route will need to do so via the northbound M6 from junction 31.

Work on the new motorway junction has been going on since the Preston Western Distributor project started in October 2019 with the new road and motorway link due to open in early 2023.

The new junction is being constructed between Swillbrook and Higher Bartle. It is being delivered as part of the £207m Preston Western Distributor partnership project led by Lancashire County Council.