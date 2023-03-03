Lancashire mobile speed cameras locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster have been revealed for March

In Lancashire 52 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 49 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during March as well as four motorways.

Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.

Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, and M55.

Mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership for March

A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.

"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."

Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during March

Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:

A56 By Pass (50mph), Haslingden

A671 Westway (30mph), Burnley

A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton

A584 Preston New Rd From Clifton Business Park To Blackpool Rd Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A59 Myerscough/Smithy Road (50mph), Mellor Brook

A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys

A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham

A584 Preston New Rd From Lytham Rd To Clifton Business Park Eastbound (50mph), Freckleton

A570 Southport Road (30mph), Ormskirk

A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford

A6 Garstang Rd, From LFRS Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston

B6243 Longridge Rd (30mph), Preston

A5085 Blackpool Rd, From Preston West To A5072 Tulketh Rd (30mph), Preston

B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh

B6241 Tom Benson Way (40 Mph), Preston

A584 Preston New Rd From Blackpool Rd To Clifton Business Park Westbound (50mph), Freckleton

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (50mph), Rawtenstall

A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton

A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall

A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury

A577 Ormskirk Road/Blaguegate Lane (30mph), Lathom

A570 Rainford Road (NSL), Bickerstaff

A683, Melling, Nr Lodge Lane (30mph), Melling

A49 Preston Road (30mph), Coppull

A6, Lancaster Road/Main Road, (30mph), Slyne

B6243 Clitheroe Road (30mph), Knowle Green

Speed Management:

Channel Way, Ashton On Ribble (30mph)

A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston

A582 Golden Way (50mph), Penwortham

B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys

B5252, Euxton Lane (30mph), Chorley

Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone

A678, Copy Nook, Nr Gate St (30mph), Blackburn

North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Kirkham Road (30mph), Freckleton

B6251 Manchester Road, (30mph), Barnoldswick

Red Lane (30mph), Colne

Red Lees Road, Nr The Long Causeway (30mph), Cliviger

Blackburn Rd (30mph), Higher Wheelton

Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes

Holcombe Rd (30mph), Helmshore

Halfpenny Lane (30mph), Longridge

A673 Bolton Rd (30mph), Anderton

A584, Promenade / Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool

A6119 BROWNHILL DRIVE (50mph), Blackburn

B5259 Saltcoates Road, Nr Tewkesbury Dr (30mph), Lytham St Annes

Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale

Inglewhite Road (30 Mph), Longridge

B5266 Newton Drive (30mph), Blackpool

Motorways:

M6

M61