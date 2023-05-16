Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was fatally injured in a crash on the southbound M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester at around 3.10pm on Saturday (May 13).

Her son Tommy, 9, and Tobias Spencer, 4 – who is believed to be her nephew – were also seriously injured. Her other son, Rocky, two, suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adil Iqbal, 22, of Hope Street, Accrington, who was allegedly driving a BMW, was arrested at the scene and initially charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was fatally injured in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on Saturday (May 13). Her son Tommy, 9, and Tobias Spencer, 4 – who is believed to be her nephew – were also seriously injured. Her other son, Rocky, two, suffered minor injuries

When Iqbal appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Monday, lawyers confirmed Ms Jules-Hough had died. She was 18-weeks pregnant and expecting a daughter.

Iqbal, who works in a boxing gym, has now been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the brief court hearing, Robin Lynch, prosecuting, gave details of the incident, saying Ms Jules-Hough was driving a car carrying three children.

He added: “The driver is now deceased.”

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was fatally injured in a crash on the M66 in Bury, Greater Manchester on Saturday (13)

Iqbal, wearing a grey tracksuit, spoke only to confirm his name and address, and looked over to his father, uncle and younger brother sat in the public gallery of the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge James Hatton refused an application for bail and Iqbal was remanded into custody to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester on June 19.

A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Jules-Hough has raised over £36,000 with more than 2,200 donations.

The appeal said the two boys, Tommy and Tobias, remain in induced comas in intensive care in hospital.

It added: “This is absolutely devastating for the family and their whole world has been truly turned upside down.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can visit the GoFundMe page here.

Friends of Ms Jules-Hough paid tribute to her on Facebook.

Sherrie Jean-Louise said: “There are no words for how I feel right now.

“Life can be horribly cruel – a beautiful soul, friend, sister, daughter, Mamma & Mamma-to-be taken way too soon and in the most tragic way! I’m heartbroken and filled with so many ‘ifs and buts’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad