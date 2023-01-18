The gritter was left stranded in Quernmore Road near the village of Caton after its driver lost control whilst treating the roads at around 4am.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Fortunately the driver of the gritter which slid off Quernmore Road last night is unhurt.

"The road conditions were difficult due to new snow which had fallen, and the vehicle was spreading grit at around 4am last night behind another vehicle which was ploughing.

The gritter lorry slid off Quernmore Road and into a hedge near Caton at around 4am on Wednesday morning (January 18)

"We're arranging to recover the gritter today.”

The Council added: "Our highways teams have been very busy over recent days working to keep the main routes moving during what have been very changeable conditions.

"Our gritter drivers in the north of the county carried out a number of treatments throughout last night, beginning at 6pm ahead of the wintry showers forecast.

"The salt we use to treat the roads works by lowering the freezing temperature of any moisture on the road, and relies on the action of traffic to mix it into any ice present, which means that roads can remain icy even after being gritted.

"Our priority gritting routes cover around one third of all our roads, but any untreated surfaces may be very icy.

