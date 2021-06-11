Lancashire and Cumbria roadworks: These are the main roads and motorways to avoid this weekend

4. A66 Appleby bypass

A seven-month project of bridge repairs and resurfacing started in April. Work to re-waterproof the bridge deck over an underpass at the eastern end of the bypass was completed on Wednesday, May 19. The project will resume on Saturday (June 12) with a start on the carriageway reconstruction and resurfacing. During the daytime a lane in each direction will remain open, with a 40mph speed limit in place. Convoy working - along short stretches of the road and where drivers are stopped briefly before being led past the roadworks - will be in place overnight, between 7pm and 6am from Sunday to Friday each week. A small number of slip roads will need to be closed overnight occasionally with signed diversions in place.