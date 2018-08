Drivers are being warned to take care following a crash on a busy Preston Road.

Officers say they were called to reports of an accident on Strand Road at around 9.30am on Friday, August 10.

The accident is believed to have happened near to the Total Gym.

A police spokesman said: "This incident is still in its early stages, but at the moment it seems that it is a damage only incident.

"A lamppost is believed to have fallen down as a result of a collision.

"Please take care through the area."