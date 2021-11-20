Traffic officers who pulled over the Mitsubishi vehicle today were stunned to see one of its wheels was only held on by a single nut, instead of the customary six.

The driver admitted he had travelled all the way from Preston to Manchester with the car in that condition.

North West Motorway Police were so shocked that they decided to put photographs of the car and its dodgy wheel on social media.

The vehicle after it was pulled over by concerned traffic officers (Photo North West Motorway Police)

"This vehicle was spotted by #ME21 as the wheel was visibly wobbling," they tweeted.

"Driver has driven from Preston to Manchester with five wheel nuts missing!"

An officer said the motorist was told he was being reported for the offence. In the meantime he was told to arrange for the vehicle to be recovered and new wheel nuts fitted before it could be driven again.