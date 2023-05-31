The bizarre crash happened at the Tesco Superstore in Buckshaw Village where the Jaguar F-PACE smashed its way through the automated wash station, sending the whole thing toppling over.

Fortunately, no one was injured but both the Jaguar and the car wash station suffered extensive damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures from the scene show the toppled car wash in a mangled state next to the petrol station, with its brushes and water jets twisted and broken.

The Jaguar F-PACE was written off after the accident at Tesco car wash in Buckshaw Village on Tuesday, May 30

"I was waiting to enter behind him”, said a driver who witnessed the crash. “The car went through so fast and skidded and ripped the whole thing out.”

The car wash at the Buckshaw Tesco remains out of order today (Wednesday, May 31).

Tesco were approached for comment.

No one was injured but the Jaguar F-PACE, worth around £47,000, suffered serious damage in the crash