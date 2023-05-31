Jaguar driver smashes into Tesco car wash at Buckshaw Village
The bizarre crash happened at the Tesco Superstore in Buckshaw Village where the Jaguar F-PACE smashed its way through the automated wash station, sending the whole thing toppling over.
Fortunately, no one was injured but both the Jaguar and the car wash station suffered extensive damage.
Pictures from the scene show the toppled car wash in a mangled state next to the petrol station, with its brushes and water jets twisted and broken.
"I was waiting to enter behind him”, said a driver who witnessed the crash. “The car went through so fast and skidded and ripped the whole thing out.”
The car wash at the Buckshaw Tesco remains out of order today (Wednesday, May 31).
Tesco were approached for comment.