Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The terminus on Holme Slack Lane in Deepdale has been minus a cover for the past 14 years after the last one was repeatedly vandalised.

However, Brian Chapman, who catches a bus from the stop three or four times a week, says that the missing shelter is making journeys for elderly residents like him a misery.

The 89-year-old told the Lancashire Post that standing in the open while waiting for the bus often left him wet - and always weary.

Brian would like somewhere to sit while he waits for the bus at the Holme Slack Lane terminus

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There isn't even anything to sit down on after you’ve walked there - and the way I am now with my legs, it's hard work..

“You can be waiting a while for the bus, because they are only every half hour and they’re not always dead on time.

“So you are just standing there - and if the weather’s bad, it’s really terrible. There's nowhere else to shelter either - but it seems like nobody [is] bothered.

Brian says it's "hard work" for him to walk to the bus stop - and so, like many other pensioners, he needs somewhere to rest when he gets there

“It wouldn't take much to build a small shelter with a seat in - just enough for five or six people. There are a lot of older people in this area and so they would all benefit from it.

“When I complained [to Lancashire County Council], they said we’d done without it for 14 years - but that’s wrong, because the bus [wasn’t always stopping here].

“We’re not exactly asking for the world,” said Mr. Chapman, who added that his journey into town was regularly made in wet clothes during the winter.

The Post understands that the former shelter at the turnaround spot was a legacy structure belonging to Preston City Council. However, Lancashire County Council, as the public transport authority, says its budget runs only to improving existing shelters - not funding any new ones.

The Holme Slack Lane terminus lost its bus shelter 14 years ago - now Brian wants it back

Such facilities would now usually have to be paid for by housebuilders as part of planning agreements struck during applications for development in an area.