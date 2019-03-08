Hybrid electric bus on trial in Preston

Have your say

Bus passengers in and around Preston might have spotted a new coach doing the rounds.

It comes as Preston Bus has been trialing a new hybrid electric bus in the city.

The transport company might be adding a similar bus to its fleet.

Preston Bus announced the news on its Facebook page with the statement: “We have a brand new demonstration bus courtesy of Wrightbus. You’ll see it out on various routes around the city. We’ll be asking for feedback from drivers and customers later in the month, with a view to adding to the Preston Bus Fleet!”

When the Post contacted Rotala, Preston Bus’ parent company to find out more, Rotala did not reply.

But online commentary from residents in the area proved generally positive.

Elizabeth Noblet said: “We were on this bus last night. They have USB ports on all the seats so you can charge mobiles up - yay. The driver drove the bus smoothly.”

Matthew Britton added: “Looks great hope it comes to Lea”.