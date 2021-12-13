Daniel Birch lost control of his car in Wigan Road as he was driving home after a night out with his friends shortly after 3.45am.

The 23-year-old suffered "catastrophic injuries" when his Ford Focus smashed into a gate post and he sadly died on March 18, 2012 (Mother's Day).

He was found to be almost three times over the drink-driving limit at the time of the collision, police said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel's family are working with Wasted Lives to raise awareness among parents about the dangers of drink-driving.

Helen and Stuart Birch said they want parents to realise that "no matter what age your kids are, you need to be asking them questions".

"Just because you don't think they're doing it doesn't mean they're not," they added,

Daniel's car will go on display near Accrington Town Hall on Tuesday (December 14) "as a poignant, and perhaps upsetting way of getting the message across".

Daniel Birch suffered "catastrophic injuries" when his Ford Focus smashed into a gate post (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Hyndburn Neighbourhood Inspector, Rick Ogdin, said: "It’s vital that we show our communities the devastating effects that drink or drug driving can have.

"Sadly, Figures show drink-driving increases from mid-November onwards as Christmas parties and other festivities start to take place.

"Over the next month we will be out and about across the county, stopping motorists and conducting breath and drug tests.

"Anybody found to be over the limit will face the full force of the law."

The wreckage from a crash that claimed a young man's life will go on display in Lancashire (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Lancashire Police said drivers must be aware of the risks of getting behind the wheel; not just on an evening when they have been drinking, but also the morning after.

Those who take the risk face up to six months’ imprisonment, an unlimited fine and a substantial driving ban if they are caught driving while above the legal limit.

Anyone who causes a death while drink or drug-driving faces up to 14 years imprisonment.

Officers encouraged anyone who was visiting Accrington while the car was on display to "stop, take a moment to understand the message and share it with loved ones."

To read more about Daniel’s experience, visit www.wastedlives.co.uk.

More information on road safety can be found at www.lancashire.police.uk/help-advice/road-safety/.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.