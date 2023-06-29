The man, aged in his 60s, was found unresponsive in Gregson Lane at 12.20am. It is believed he collided with a stationary van before falling off his bike.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Lancashire Police said an investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the collision. The force is appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Daniel Gunn said: “This collision has left a man with critical injuries and my thoughts are with him at this time.

“We’re working to establish the full circumstances of what caused the collision and I would ask any witnesses or anybody with dashcam or CCTV footage which could assist our investigation to get in contact with us.”