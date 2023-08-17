Emergency Services rushed to the scene in Higher Wheelton shortly after 2pm where they found the road blocked by the wreck close to the Golden Lion pub in Blackburn Road.

Pictures from the scene show serious damage to the front and sides of both vehicles, as well as debris scattered across the road.

The lorry, which was carrying scaffolding at the time, appeared to have mounted the pavement before coming to a halt just outside a row of homes.

The scene of the crash in Blackburn Road, Higher Wheelton on Wednesday afternoon (August 16). (PIcture by Sharron Woods)

Fortunately, those involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries.

Blackburn Road was closed until after 6pm while police investigated how the crash occured, with motorists diverted through the neighbouring village of Brinscall.