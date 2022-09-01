HGV stopped on M6 near Lancaster with abnormal load
An HGV carrying a huge park home was stopped on the M6 near Lancaster for having an abnormal load.
By Michelle Blade
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:38 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:38 am
Lancs Road Police said on Twitter: “This HGV with its abnormal load was stopped after being spotted driving north along M6 near Lancaster.
“Unfortunately the dimensions of the load fell outside of the movement order (a form to be completed when wishing to make an abnormal loads movement by road).
“Vehicle and load immobilised until an amended movement order was obtained.”