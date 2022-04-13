Here's what time Lancashire staycationers should travel to avoid major traffic jams this Easter

The closures and revised timetables will affect thousands of Brits planning to get away for Easter as many of London’s main stations and routes will be cancelled, leading to increased road traffic levels across the weekend.

What stations and train routes will be affected?

Five of the country's rail networks will be disrupted over the Easter bank holiday weekend as they undergo planned engineering repairs or upgrades.

The roads will be extremely busy this Bank Holiday weekend

London stations and routes will be the most affected, this includes:

Euston Station will face line closures from the 15th to 18th of April. Euston is Britain's fifth busiest station and the busiest inter-city railway and connects London to Scotland, West Midlands, North West England and North Wales.

London Victoria will have no Southern services running to and from the station on Saturday 16th April including trains from Brighton and Gatwick Express trains.

Stansted Airport will have no direct trains from London and will be replaced by buses.

Thameslink and Northern will also be running revised timetables throughout the weekend.

For more details on the service disruptions, Network Rail advise checking their live travel advice before travelling.

What time should you travel to avoid major road traffic jams this Easter?

Saturday April 16 is predicted to see the most traffic over the Easter weekend. RAC estimate that 5.6 million drivers will be using the roads on this day alone.

If you have to travel pick a time when the roads are quietest to avoid peak traffic. This is likely to be:

After 8pm on Friday

After 4pm on Saturday and Sunday

You should avoid the busiest times of the day which include:

11 am-7 pm on Friday

10 am-3 pm on Saturday

10 am-3 pm on Sunday

How to prepare your vehicle for a long journey?

If you are planning to travel during the Easter weekend make sure to account for the additional time you might spend in traffic from the influx of travellers.

To prepare your car ahead of the long drive:

Check your oil, brake fluid and washer fluid levels. Top up where required.

Check your tyre tread depth. The UK law requires a minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.

Check your tyre pressure. The correct pressure can be found in your car's manual.

Check all of your vehicle's lights are working. This includes your headlights, indicators, reversing lights, fog lights and brake lights.

Pack your essential items, drinks and snacks. Be prepared for the worst-case scenario by packing food, important driving documents, jump leads, a phone charger, a torch and a first aid kit.

Plan your route and timing with traffic in mind. Avoid peak times when travelling as well as the M25 clockwise from J8 to J16 all weekend, and the A303 at Stonehenge where traffic will be particularly bad.

Fill your tank up with fuel. Avoid running out if you are stuck in long queues.

Avoid putting luggage on the top of your vehicle. This will impact the aerodynamics and slow down your vehicle's motion causing more fuel to be used.

What to do if you get stuck in a traffic jam to pass the time?

If you do get stuck in traffic this Easter, be prepared!

Stay in your car

It is advised by the police and AA that you do NOT get out of your vehicle in a traffic jam as you could be a potential risk to emergency vehicles and motorcycles driving in between cars.

Do not use your phone

Since March this year, drivers are NOT allowed to handle any mobile device when driving including being stationary in traffic, such as at traffic lights or motorway queues.

This means you can no longer touch the device to check the time or notifications, take photos or videos, scroll through playlists, or access any apps or the internet.

If you are caught handling your phone you could be fined a £200 fixed penalty notice and up to six points on your licence unless it is used to make an emergency call.

Switch off your engine

It is recommended that you switch off your vehicle's engine if the traffic is standing still and not likely to move for some time. This will help you save fuel and benefit the environment.

Listen to your radio

Turn on your radio, not just for entertainment but also to keep up with regular travel updates.

Play a game

If you have passengers in your vehicle you can pass the time by playing classic road games such as I Spy, the word association game or the number plate game.

Keith Hawes, Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts commented: “If possible, it is favoured to travel on either side of the bank holiday to avoid traffic and disruptions to your Easter plans.

“Prepare yourself and your car for the worse if you do travel during peak times. Make sure to fill up on fuel before your trip and pack drinks, snacks, extra clothes and other suitable items you might need if you do get stuck for a long period of time in your vehicle.