Heavy traffic reported on M55 and M6 after ‘vehicle fire’ reported on motorway near Preston
A “vehicle fire” closed a lane on the M6 near Preston, resulting in heavy traffic in the area.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 13:52 BST
The incident was reported on the M6 southbound near junction 31A (Haighton) at around 12.30pm on Monday (July 24).
One lane was closed as emergency services attended the scene.
Heavy traffic was building in the area as a result, with congestion backing up to junction 23 (Broughton).