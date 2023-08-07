News you can trust since 1886
Heavy traffic reported after crash closes Manchester Road in Baxenden

A road was closed by police following a collision in Baxenden.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:48 BST

Manchester Road was closed at the junction with Langford Street following a crash at approximately 2.15pm on Monday (August 7).

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure as emergency services worked at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”

