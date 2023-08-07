Heavy traffic reported after crash closes Manchester Road in Baxenden
A road was closed by police following a collision in Baxenden.
Manchester Road was closed at the junction with Langford Street following a crash at approximately 2.15pm on Monday (August 7).
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure as emergency services worked at the scene.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Please find alternative routes and avoid the area if possible.”