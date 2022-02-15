Heavy traffic on M6 after rush hour crash in Preston
A lane is closed on the M6 in Preston after a rush hour crash this morning (Tuesday, February 15).
Update: This lane closure has now been lifted.
Lane 4 (of 4) has been closed on the southbound carriageway between junctions J32 (Broughton Interchange, A6, M55) and J31a (B6242 Bluebell Way, Longridge).
It has led to heavy traffic but National Highways say the lane should be reopened by 9am.
Recovery teams have attended the scene to move the vehicle and speed restrictions might be in force on approach to the scene.
Lancashire Police have been approached for further details.
Traffic updates
Barton - Slow traffic on the A6 Garstang Road both ways due to roadworks around St Helier's Place. Temporary traffic lights are in operation this morning.
Lostock Hall - Queueing traffic on A582 Croston Road Westbound from A5083 Stanifield Lane (Lostock Hall) to Fidler Lane (Farington Moss).