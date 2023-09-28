Heavy traffic building on M65 near Burnley due to ‘vehicle fire’ on motorway
Heavy traffic was building on the M65 near Burnley due to a “vehicle fire”.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 19:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A vehicle fire was reported on the M65 westbound near junction 9 (Rose Grove) at around 6pm on Thursday (September 28).
Heavy traffic was building in the area following the incident, with eyewitnesses reporting traffic had been temporarily stopped on the westbound side.
Emergency services including police, ambulance crews and firefighters were spotted at the scene alongside traffic officers.