Heavy traffic building on M6 and M61 in Lancashire on last weekend of school summer holidays

Heavy traffic was building on the M6 and M61 near Leyland as the last weekend of the summer holidays got underway.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 14:03 BST

Congestion was building on the M6 northbound between junctions 31 and 29 at around midday on Friday, September 1.

Traffic was also building on the M61 northbound from Higher Walton to Whittle-le-Woods.

Delays of around 15 minutes were reported.

Average speed 20mph.

Related topics:LancashireLeylandTraffic