Heavy traffic building on M55 and M6 near Preston due to emergency repairs

Drivers were experiencing long delays on the M55 and M6 as emergency repairs were carried out near Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Jul 2023, 17:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 17:47 BST

One lane was closed and the exit slip was partially blocked due to emergency repairs on the M6 southbound at junction 30 (Blacow Bridge) on Wednesday (July 5).

Heavy traffic was building in the area following the closure, with congestion backing up to junction 32 (Broughton).

Congestion was also backing up to the new junction 2 on the M55 eastbound.

Drivers were experiencing long delays as emergency repairs were carried out on the M6 near Preston (Credit: National Highways)Drivers were experiencing long delays as emergency repairs were carried out on the M6 near Preston (Credit: National Highways)
Motorists were advised to allow extra time for their journeys.

The scene on the M55 (Credit: National Highways)The scene on the M55 (Credit: National Highways)
A traffic map of the area (Credit: AA)A traffic map of the area (Credit: AA)
