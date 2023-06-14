Heavy traffic building in Preston after rush hour crash blocks A6 Garstang Road near Broughton roundabout
Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle collision on A6 Garstang Road at 4.35pm on Wednesday (June 14).
The crash reportedly occurred between Lightfoot Lane and Sharoe Green Lane and blocked the road in both directions.
“It’s a two-car road traffic collision, damage only,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Call was at 4.36pm. Happened on the A6 near to the Broughton roundabout.”
Congestion was building in the area following the crash, with traffic backing up to The Black Bull pub in Garstang Road.
Heavy traffic was also building on the M6 northbound near junction 32 as motorists struggled to join the road.
Police urged motorists to plan their route accordingly and to allow extra time for their journeys as the scene was cleared.
No further information about the collision was released by police.