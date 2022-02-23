Delays of 20 minutes reported on M6 after 'van and car crash' near Preston
Multiple lanes were closed on the M6 after a "van and car collided" near Preston.
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 6:47 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 6:50 pm
The collision occurred on the southbound carriageway at junction 21 (Samlesbury) at around 5.20pm on Wednesday (February 23).
Two lanes were closed near the exit slip road following the crash, resulting in 25 minutes delays.
All lanes reopened at approximately 6.15pm, but "stop-start traffic" and delays of 20 minutes remained in the area.
