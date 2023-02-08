News you can trust since 1886
Heavy congestion after lorry overturns and sheds its load on Bluebell Way roundabout in Preston

A lorry sheds its load after overturning on Bluebell Way roundabout in Preston, resulting in heavy congestion in the area.

By Sean Gleaves
25 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 4:59pm

Emergency services were called to reports a HGV had tipped over on the roundabout, which serves the M6 slip road, at around 2pm on Wednesday (February 8).

Pictures from the scene show the driver's compartment was left completely smashed, but officers confirmed the incident was “damage-only”.

A lorry sheds its load after after overturning on Bluebell Way roundabout in Preston
Police blocked one lane on the roundabout as a crane was positioned into place to recover the vehicle and its contents.

Traffic was allowed past the scene, but the closure resulted in heavy congestion in the area, with queues backing up to Whittingham Lane and Grange Avenue.

Lancashire Police confirmed the incident was "damage-only"
Police blocked one lane on the roundabout as a crane was positioned into place to recover the vehicle
