Hard shoulder only between junction 33 and 32 of the M6 southbound due to a collision

Hard shoulder only between junction 33 and 32 of the M6 southbound.

The M6 southbound between junction 33, past Garstang and Fleetwood, to junction 32 at the Broughton Interchange is now all hard shoulder due to a collision.

At 6.47 pm tonight, National Highways North West said that two lanes were closed, whilst traffic Officers, Lancashire Road Police and North West Ambulance Service were at the scene.

However, four minutes later the situation had worsened, with National Highways North West confirming the whole area was only moving via the hard shoulder.