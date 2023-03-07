Where will gritting take place across Lancashire?

Gritters are scheduled to salt all priority routes in North, Central and South Lancashire on Tuesday (March 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement came after forecasters predicted temperatures could plummet to -5C in parts of the county overnight.

“We have weather predictions of light sleet & snow this afternoon and temperatures falling away to minus 5 tonight. We will apply salt to all priority routes,” a spokesman for Lancashire County Council.

Which routes are classed as a priority for gritters in Lancashire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priority roads for salting include, non-trunk Motorways, A-roads, B-roads (in and out of towns), roads which lead to hospitals, emergency service stations, main employment centres, and important public transport routes as well as single routes into villages.

Lancashire County Council is responsible for gritting the following areas: Lancaster, Wyre, Fylde, Burnley, Hyndburn, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, Pendle, Chorley, Preston, South Ribble and West Lancashire.

Gritters will hit the roads across Lancashire today

Lancashire residents are also being warned, that priority routes only cover a third of the highway network, and ice patches can develop on treated surfaces caused by water run-off from fields or other sources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yellow weather warning forecast for Thursday and Friday

A yellow weather warning for heavy snow covering most of the county was issued by the Met Office on Monday (March 6).

The warning is currently in place from 3am on Thursday (March 9) until 6pm on Friday (March 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northern Ireland, north Wales and northern England are expected to see the worst of the conditions on Thursday, with parts of Scotland and northern England then seeing the heaviest snow on Friday.

“Event totals could bring 5 to 10cm of snow to many locations, even at low elevations, with potentially 15 to 20cm accumulating across the northern portion of the warning area,” the Met Office said.

“Higher elevations of the North Pennines, Southern Uplands, higher parts of the Central Belt and the southern Highlands may see as much as 30 to 40cm of snow in places.