"The additional funding is a welcome bonus and testament to the team who have worked hard to put together such a strong bid. We have ambitious targets to increase the number of people regularly cycling and walking across the county and make active travel part of everyone's everyday lives. Active Travel offers physical and mental health benefits, reduces traffic congestion as well as helping the environment with better air quality for everyone. At the moment nationally, over 60% of all journeys of between one and two miles are made by car. But with the right infrastructure in place, we want to make it easier our residents to make more short journeys on foot or by bike. The funding will also be used for a behaviour change and promotion programme to help more people choose active travel for short journeys, which will mean we get the greatest possible impact from any investment in new or improved infrastructure."