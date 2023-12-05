A busy road in Preston was closed by police as emergency services attended a vehicle fire.

Police closed Garstang Road from James Towers Way to Arnside Road at approximately 3.40pm on Tuesday (December 5).

The road was closed as emergency services attended a vehicle fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours.

Garstang Road was closed by police as emergency services attended a vehicle fire (Credit: Google/ AA)

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Heavy traffic was building in the area as motorists attempted to divert away from the scene.