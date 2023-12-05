News you can trust since 1886
Garstang Road in Preston set to be ‘closed for number of hours’ as emergency services attend vehicle fire

A busy road in Preston was closed by police as emergency services attended a vehicle fire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:35 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 16:45 GMT
Police closed Garstang Road from James Towers Way to Arnside Road at approximately 3.40pm on Tuesday (December 5).

The road was closed as emergency services attended a vehicle fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours.

Garstang Road was closed by police as emergency services attended a vehicle fire (Credit: Google/ AA)Garstang Road was closed by police as emergency services attended a vehicle fire (Credit: Google/ AA)
Garstang Road was closed by police as emergency services attended a vehicle fire (Credit: Google/ AA)

“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

Heavy traffic was building in the area as motorists attempted to divert away from the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for more information.

