Garstang Road in Preston reopens after emergency services attend vehicle fire
UPDATE – The road has reopened.
Police closed Garstang Road from James Towers Way to Arnside Road at approximately 3.40pm on Tuesday (December 5).
The road was closed as emergency services attended a vehicle fire.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We anticipate this will be closed for a number of hours.
“We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”
Heavy traffic was building in the area as motorists attempted to divert away from the scene.
Officers confirmed the road reopened at 4.50pm.
“One car involved, engine started smoking. No one was injured. Road now re-open,” the force said.