Further overnight closures on key Fylde coast road at Thornton and Poulton

Work has been going on to try to improve traffic flow on the A585 bypass from Windy Harbour to Skippool

National Highways has said that roads near the Skippool Roundabout will be closed overnight on Monday and Tuesday to allow ongoing surfacing work to be completed.

Breck Road and Skippool Road will be shut from 8:40pm to 5:30am both nights and the closures follow similar restrictions on August 22.

It is all part of the part of the A585 Windy Harbour project, a £150m scheme which aims to improve traffic flow and safety on the busy A585 from Fleetwood to the M55 junction at Kirkham, which is due to be completed this coming Spring.

Plans showing the new bypass work as part of a £150m project to ease traffic jams and improve safety on the A585 from the Windy Harbour junction to Skippool (Picture: Highways England)

National Highways said that the roadworks details may be subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances.

A spokesman for Kier Group which is carrying out the work, apologised for the inconvenience and said: “Following recent closures on Breck Road and Skippool Road at the junction of Skippool and Wyre roundabout, we will need to extend night works on Monday 12 and Tuesday 13 September to finish surfacing works.

“Diversion routes will be in place for both closures and will be clearly signposted. Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey."

Other road works for the coming fortnight related to the £150m scheme include narrow lanes on the exit of Old Mains Lane to facilitate utility works, traffic running on a temporary road at Lodge Lane, temporary lights to allow for construction traffic to cross at Garstang Road East and at Garstang New Road.