Friargate in Preston reopens after emergency services attend crash

A road in Preston city centre was closed as emergency services attended a collision.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 25th Nov 2023, 10:11 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Friargate was closed by police following a road traffic collision at approximately 7am on Saturday (November 25).

The road was closed between the A59 Ring Way from North Road to Corporation Street.

“We anticipate this will be closed for some time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Friargate in Preston city centre was closed following a road traffic collision (Credit: Google)Friargate in Preston city centre was closed following a road traffic collision (Credit: Google)
“​We’ll provide an update once cleared and thank you in advance for your patience.”

The public were advised to avoid the area and make alternative travel arrangements where possible.

Heavy traffic was building in the surrounding area following the road closure.

The road has since reopened.

Lancashire Police and North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

More to follow…

