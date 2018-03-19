Four-year-old girl from Preston critically injured in crash

A four-year-old girl from Preston was "critically" injured in a devastating crash in the Lake District, say police.

The accident happened when a white Ford Fiesta left the A591 near to Bannerigg Farm between Windermere and Ings at around 6.45pm on Saturday March 17.

Police say the car, which was travelling from Windermere towards Kendal, left the road in poor weather and crashed into trees and a ditch.

A spokesman for the police said: "The driver, a 23-year-old female, and front passenger, a 29-year-old male, both from Preston, received minor injuries.

"There were two four year old children (a boy and a girl) in the rear of the vehicle.

"The boy received minor injuries, but the girl received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, before being transferred to Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool.

"Her condition is described as critical."

Cumbria Police are asking for any witnesses to contact PC 2190 Jon Batley of the Kendal Mobile Support Group on 101.