Firefighters cut one person out of their car after crash near Lancaster
One person had to be cut out of their car after a crash involving two vehicles on Lancaster Road, Cabus.
By Michelle Blade
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Firefighters were called out to the crash involving two cars at 9.32am on November 4.
Two fire engines from Lancaster and Garstang attended.
Firefighters used Holmatro cutting and spreading equipment to extricate one casualty and worked to make the scene safe.
One casualty was taken to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service.
Crews were in attendance for one hour.