Fire crews delayed by motorists blocking hard shoulder of M58 after bus bursts into flames

A double-decker bus burst into flames on the southbound carriageway between junctions 1 (Maghull Lane) and 3 (Bickerstaffe) shortly before 3pm on Tuesday (February 15).

Emergency services were called to make the scene safe, but fire crews found themselves trapped after motorists blocked the hard shoulder.

"We were delayed by approximately 15 minutes," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Keep the hard shoulder clear for emergency services."

All lanes were blocked on the southbound side as a result of the fire, with dense smoke affecting both carriageways.

Two of three lanes reopened at around 4pm, but National Highways warned one lane would remain closed due to the severity of the fire.

Firefighters attempting to reach the incident found themselves trapped after motorists clogged up the hard shoulder (Credit: @skemfire)

In an update posted at 7pm, it was confirmed all lanes had reopened after the charred remains of the double-decker bus were recovered.

The hard shoulder remained closed while it was resurfaced.

A spokesperson from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the height of the fire, three fire engines from MFRS attended as well as two appliances from Lancashire FRS.

"On arrival crews found a double decker bus to be well alight on the eastbound carriageway, approximately one mile before the Kirkby junction."

A double-decker bus burst into flames on the M58 southbound (Credit: National Highways)

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used high pressure hose reel jets to tackle the flames.

No injuries were reported.

