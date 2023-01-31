Fatal M62 lorry fire: Traffic updates as delays build on M6 and diversions are put in place
The M62 is closed eastbound after a lorry driver was killed in a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 31).
Two HGVs collided on the M62 at the Croft interchange at junction 10 near Warrington at around 4.37am.
One of the vehicles was on fire, and one of the drivers sadly died at the scene, police have since confirmed.
The eastbound carriageway – towards Manchester – remains shut and the closure is impacting on nearby roads, including the M6.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and warn the M62 could remain closed until the afternoon.
You can read our full report on the fatal crash here and follow our live blog below for the latest traffic updates...
Key Events
- Lorry driver dies after truck catches fire
- M62 closed eastbound – towards Manchester – impacting traffic travelling on the M6
- Closures in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside
- National Highways warn M62 could be shut for hours
The eastbound M62 remains closed in Cheshire at J10 due to a fatal collision and vehicle fire.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol on road signs
- Exit the M62 eastbound at J10. Bear left to join the M6 southbound at J21A.
- Follow the M6 southbound and exit at J21.
- At the M6 J21/A57 eastern roundabout, take the third exit and follow the A57 eastbound.
- At the M6 J21 western roundabout, take the third exit onto the B5210 northbound.
- At the B5210/A574 roundabout, take the third exit onto the A574 eastbound.
- At the A574/M62 J11 roundabout, take the third exit and re-join the M62 eastbound.
Police say the second lorry driver is believed to be uninjured and is helping police with enquiries.
Sadly, one of the vehicles was on fire, and the other driver sadly died at the scene.
The M62 eastbound remains shut for repair and resurfacing work and the closure is impacting on nearby roads, including the M6.
The M62 eastbound remains closed with queueing traffic due to emergency resurfacing repairs from J7 A57 Warrington Road (Rainhill Stoops) to J8 A5281 Burtonwood Road (Warrington West / Burtonwood).
Congestion to J6 (M57 Tarbock Island).
Slow traffic on roads through Rainhill, Widnes and Warrington as people divert around the closure.
The road remains closed after a lorry fire last night.
The M62 Eastbound remains closed with queueing traffic.
Congestion to the M6 southbound back to J26 (M58 Orrell interchange).
Slow traffic on routes through Winwick and Lowton as people find alternative routes.
The incident occurred just before 5am this morning between the slip roads which has blocked the road.
Diversion: Via the Hollow Circle Signs. M6 to J21 (Woolston) southbound. A57 through Cadishead which is heavily congested to rejoin at J11
Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision between two HGVs on the M62 at the Croft interchange.
At 4.37am this morning (Tuesday 31 January) police were called to the collision at junction 10.
One of the vehicles was on fire, and one of the drivers sadly died at the scene.
The second driver is believed to be uninjured and helping police with enquiries.
The carriageway is closed and it is advised to avoid the area as the closure is impacting on nearby roads.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1468300.
The motorway is currently closed eastbound – towards Manchester – which is impacting traffic travelling on the M6.
Closures are in place at junction 10 in Warrington and between junctions 7 (St Helens) and 8 (Burtonwood) in Merseyside.
National Highways warned the M62 could remain closed throughout the morning due to emergency resurfacing works.
Follow our live blog for the latest traffic updates this morning.