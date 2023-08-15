Diana Kemble, 81, suffered head injuries after being hit by a Citroen C1 in Chequers at around 11.30am on Tuesday, August 1.

Mrs Kemble – from Clayton-le-Moors – sadly died from her injuries at Royal Blackburn Hospital on August 10.

Paying tribute to her, Mrs Kemble’s family said: “Our beautiful mum taken away in such a tragic circumstance.

Diana Kemble sadly died after being struck by a car in Clayton-le-Moors (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Rest in peace beautiful angel, you will never be forgotten. Fly away sweet mum until we meet again.

“All our love from your daughters.”

Police on Tuesday (August 15) said they were continuing to appeal for information and urged anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward

Sgt Michael Higginson of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mrs Kemble’s family at this sad and distressing time.

“This was a low-speed collision but unfortunately Mrs Kemble suffered serious injuries and sadly died.

“As part of our investigation, we continue to appeal for witnesses and ask for anyone with dashcam footage from the area on the morning of August 1 to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0563 of August 1.

Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.