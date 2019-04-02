Family and friends lay flowers at scene of fatal Bamber Bridge crash in memory of 45-year-old driver

Family and friends have laid flowers and tributes to a 45-year man who died after his car crashed into a stone wall in Bamber Bridge.



The flowers have been left at the scene of the crash, at the junction of Chorley Road and Renshaw Drive, where the man sustained fatal head injuries at 2.20am on Sunday, March 31.

Flowers left at the scene of a fatal crash in Bamber Bridge.

The man had been driving a black Mercedes C180 when he lost control and crashed into a stone wall.

Police said the car had previously collided with "street furniture" and drove through a pedestrian traffic island before hitting the wall and coming to a stop on its side.



The man, from Bamber Bridge, suffered catastrophic head injuries and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he died later that day.

Flowers, tea lights and children's paintings are some of the tributes placed amid the rubble of the stone wall damaged in the crash.

Temp Sgt Martin Wilcock, of Lancashire Police’s Tactical Operations team, said: “Sadly a man has died following this collision and we would ask anyone who saw what happened to come forward and speak to police.



“Furthermore, if you saw the vehicle described in the moments before the incident, or have any dash cam footage or cctv please get in touch.”



Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0103 of March 31. Or email 365@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

