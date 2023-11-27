Euxton crash sees woman knocked down outside The Talbot pub in Balshaw Lane
A woman was taken to hospital after being knocked down outside a pub in Euxton.
The casualty, aged in her 50s, was struck by a vehicle outside The Talbot pub in Balshaw Lane at around 6.45am on Friday (November 24).
She suffered a number of broken bones and a head injury, but her condition is not life-threatening said North West Ambulance Service.
The road was partially closed while police and paramedics attended the scene.
“A woman in her 50s was conveyed to hospital,” confirmed a spokesman for the ambulance service.
Lancashire Police were approached for further details.