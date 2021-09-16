Emergency services rush to single-vehicle crash in Bamber Bridge
Firefighters and ambulance crews attended a single-vehicle collision in Bamber Bridge.
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:14 am
One fire engine from Penwortham attended the collision in Lostock Lane at around 3.35pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 15).
One person who suffered "minor injuries" was checked over by paramedics at the scene.
"Nobody required hospital treatment," a spokesman for North West Ambulance Service said.
Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and were in attendance for around 15 minutes.
