Emergency crews called to two-vehicle crash in Preston

Police, paramedics and fire crews rushed to a road traffic collision in Preston yesterday (July 5).

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 10:26 am

Two fire engines from Preston attended the scene in Percy Street at around 5.50pm.

Two casualties were assessed by fire crews before being handed into the care of the police to await an ambulance.

Firefighters worked to make the scene safe and were at the scene for approximately twenty minutes.

Two fire engines from Preston attended a road traffic collision in Percy Street. (Credit: Google)

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

