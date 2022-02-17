Elderly woman hospitalised with 'serious ankle injury' after being hit by van in Chorley
A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with a "serious ankle injury" after being struck by a van in Chorley.
Several roads were closed after a pedestrian was struck by a MAN TGE van while crossing Clifford Street at around 11.25am on Wednesday, February 16.
The pedestrian - a woman in her 70s - suffered a "serious ankle injury" and was taken to hospital for treatment.
The driver of the van stopped at the scene and was spoken to by the police.
On Thursday (February 17), detectives launched an appeal for information and urged eyewitnesses to get in contact.
Sgt Helen Parkinson, of Lancashire Police's Tactical Operations, said: "This collision has left a woman with a serious ankle injury and my thoughts are with the lady and her family at this time.
"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself, or has dash cam footage or CCTV from the area around the time of the collision to please get in touch."
Church Street, Clifford Street, Chapel Street and St Georges Street were closed while police investigated the collision.
Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting log number 0462 of February 16.
Click HERE to send dash cam or CCTV footage to the police.
