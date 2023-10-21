News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Eight-mile traffic jam on the M6 Northbound

Extensive delays and a seemingly endless line of vehicles stretching over eight miles on the M6 Northbound.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 21st Oct 2023, 17:12 BST- 1 min read
Extensive delays and a seemingly endless line of vehicles stretching over eight miles on the M6 Northbound.Extensive delays and a seemingly endless line of vehicles stretching over eight miles on the M6 Northbound.
Extensive delays and a seemingly endless line of vehicles stretching over eight miles on the M6 Northbound.

This Saturday, Lancashire's motorists have been met with an eight-mile traffic jam on the M6 Northbound.

This stretch of the motorway has consistently plagued travelers for several weeks, with Friday evenings and weekend journeys between Junction 32 and Junction 33 in the Lancaster area bearing the brunt of the congestion.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Extensive delays and a seemingly endless line of vehicles stretching over eight miles on the M6 Northbound, extending from Junction 32 M55 (Broughton Interchange) to M6 (Lancaster Services) Lancaster Services.

The traffic congestion even reaches as far back as Junction 31A in Longridge and occurs within the roadworks area.

Most Popular

For Lancashire's weekend travelers, these ongoing traffic issues continue to be a significant source of frustration, impacting both residents and visitors to the region.

Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternate routes to avoid the prolonged delays.

Related topics:LancashireLancasterJunction 32longridge