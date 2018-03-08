Drivers urged to take care on county's roads after snow

Have your say

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on roads across Lancashire this morning.

Police say they have already been called out to "numerous" bumps on the roads after snow fell across the county.

Police say motorways are passable but drivers are experiencing some delays.

Drivers on the M65, M61 and the M6 are all reporting delays.

The Grane Road has been closed between the M65 and Haslingden after it became impassable.

Lancashire Police FIM Stephen Bradshaw said:"Please take care while driving in the difficult conditions today.

"Increase your stopping distances allow extra time for your journey.

"We have already attended numerous incidents on the roads."