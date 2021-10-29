Driver taken to hospital after car overturns in Preston crash

Ambulance crews were called to Blackpool Road in Larches after the car flipped onto its roof on Thursday afternoon (October 28).

Police closed the road between Broadway and West Park Avenue whilst paramedics and fire crews worked at the scene.

Firefighters freed the driver from the overturned car before handing the casualty over to paramedics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was taken to hospital after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof in Blackpool Road on Thursday (October 28). Picture credit: Ashton & PR2 Community Group

The casualty was then taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.

North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on their condition.

Motorists were told to 'stay clear' of the area until the scene was cleared at around 6.15pm.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.