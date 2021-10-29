Driver taken to hospital after car overturns in Preston crash
A driver was taken to hospital after a car overturned in a crash in Preston yesterday (Thursday, October 28).
Ambulance crews were called to Blackpool Road in Larches after the car flipped onto its roof on Thursday afternoon (October 28).
Police closed the road between Broadway and West Park Avenue whilst paramedics and fire crews worked at the scene.
Firefighters freed the driver from the overturned car before handing the casualty over to paramedics.
The casualty was then taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment.
North West Ambulance Service has been approached for an update on their condition.
Motorists were told to 'stay clear' of the area until the scene was cleared at around 6.15pm.
