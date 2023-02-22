News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Driver taken to hospital after car leaves road at Preston Docks

A driver was taken to hospital after his car left the road at Preston Docks.

By Sean Gleaves
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:58pm

A red car left the road at Port Way, near to the junction with Watery Lane, at around 2.55pm on Wednesday (February 22).

Police later confirmed the driver, a man in his 60s, was treated by ambulance crews at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
115mph in roadworks and 150mph under the influence of drugs: Some of the crazy d...
A driver was taken to hospital after his car left the road at Preston Docks (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

It is believed the driver experienced a medical episode behind the wheel.

North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.

Police