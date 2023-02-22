Driver taken to hospital after car leaves road at Preston Docks
A driver was taken to hospital after his car left the road at Preston Docks.
By Sean Gleaves
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 5:58pm
A red car left the road at Port Way, near to the junction with Watery Lane, at around 2.55pm on Wednesday (February 22).
Police later confirmed the driver, a man in his 60s, was treated by ambulance crews at the scene before being taken to hospital for treatment.
It is believed the driver experienced a medical episode behind the wheel.
North West Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.