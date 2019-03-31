Driver is seriously injured as car hits wall and turns on its side in Bamber Bridge

Have your say

The driver of a car was seriously injured when the vehicle collided with a wall in Bamber Bridge in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened at around 2.20am.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines from Bamber Bridge were called to the incident involving one vehicle on Pearwood Close.

The vehicle was on its side when firefighters arrived at the scene and they released one casualty from the vehicle who was then treated by paramedics.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We got a report of an accident, a car has gone into a wall.

"We're not actually sure of the cause.

"The injured party is seriously injured. We're still doing inquiries."

Police said the driver was a male and that he was the only occupant of the vehicle. No-one else was involved, including any pedestrians.

They temporarily closed School Lane at nearby Pearwood Close.