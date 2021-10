Driver flees scene after car crashes into house in Morecambe

Police closed Euston Grove both ways, from the junction with Battismore Road, after a Volkswagen Passat crashed into the front of the home at around 5am.

Officers said the driver fled before emergency services arrived at the scene and it is not known whether the person has been injured.

But police have confirmed that the occupants of the home struck by the car were not hurt in the collision.

A Volkswagen Passat crashed into the front of a home in Euston Grove, Morecambe at around 5am. The driver fled the scene. Picture by Tony North

The road closure is expected to remain in place for some time and people are advised to use alternative routes whilst damage to the house is assessed.

A police spokesman said: "A Volkswagen Passat car has collided with the front of a property.

"Emergency services are at the scene and the damage is currently being assessed.

"A road closure is in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area."

DVLA checks reveal that the Passat is untaxed but insured until December.