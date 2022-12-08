"Do not travel": Rail passengers in Lancashire warned over RMT strikes next week

The two 48-hour walk-outs, which will take place on December 13-14 and 16-17, coupled with the knock-on impact on 15 December in-between the strikes, means an effective five-day travel ban for rail users.

During this period, all but a handful of services will be cancelled – and the vast majority of the train operator’s 500 plus stations will be closed.

"No option”

John Devlin 10/09/2022. Stock images of rail strike. RMT Union. Striking rail workers.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is the last thing we want to do in the run-up to Christmas, but with the RMT pressing ahead with these 48-hour strikes, we have no option but to advise customers not to travel. We can only apologise once again for the disruption their action will cause.”

Why are the RMT striking?

The RMT (Rail, Maritime and Transport union) want pay rises for members more in line with inflation, as well as assurances that jobs will be retained instead of making staff redundant.

They are also fighting changes to conditions, like plans to operate driver-only trains without support staff.

Inflation stands at around 11 per cent and the best the unions have been offered an eight per cent rise over two years.

New timetable

